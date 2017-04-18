Guam Seawalker Tours takes the Hafa Adai Pledge! - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam Seawalker Tours takes the Hafa Adai Pledge!

Pilar Laguana GVB, Warren Pelletier President Seawalker. And Darrell Romero Pilar Laguana GVB, Warren Pelletier President Seawalker. And Darrell Romero

This afternoon during a special ceremony, Guam Seawalker Tours became the 702nd business to sign the Guam Visitor Bureau's Hafa Adai Pledge. Known for their underwater helmet-diving adventures, Guam Seawalker Tours has been providing an introduction to Guam's underwater world to locals and tourists through their unique experience for over 18 years.

Guam Seawalker Tours uses high-quality aquatic fish food and has worked with the UOG Marine Lab, and local and federal EPA in constructing their underwater walkway to protect the surrounding coral, sea creatures, and sand-dwelling creatures of the ocean floor.

    •   
