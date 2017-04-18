Bordallo preps for annual congressional address

The island's delegate will address the people Wednesday night. It's her annual Congressional address where Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo will give an update on federal matters important to our community.

Like in her previous speech, Bordallo will talk about the need to find a way to exercise our self-determination.

Her office staff say she will outline efforts to establish the war claims filing process, which will start around June 20th of this year.

Also, Bordallo will touch on the importance of the military building and her efforts to resolve the H-2B visa crisis.

An issue that left Governor Eddie Calvo turning his back on the buildup all together until the feds change their ways.

The congressional address begins at 6:30pm tomorrow at the Historic Congress Building in Hagatna.