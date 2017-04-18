Guam Medical Transport owners' trial delayed again

Trial is pushed back yet again for the owners of Guam Medical Transport. Clifford and son Nicholas Shoemake appeared in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday. Their co-defendants Kimberly "Casey" Connor and Thelma Joiner appeared via teleconference.

Although a late August trial date was set at the last hearing, defense attorneys requested the court give them more time to review the hundreds of thousands of pages of discovery. The group is accused of defrauding Medicare and Tricare out of $11 million.

The court set a new trial date of November 7.