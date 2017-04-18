Senior Games host friendly competition for island's elderly

The island's senior citizens gathered in Tumon today for some friendly village competition. It was part of Huegon-Manamko. The event has been in the planning for over a year.

Herbie Perez explained, "We have six games going on." According to Perez, the co-chair of the Senior Games, the island's mighty manamko from the Guam's 12 senior centers are putting their skills to the test. Perez said, "We have the gathering game after that we have the ring toss, egg toss, over under, the net throwing and then we have the ping, tack toe and the memory game."

Awards were given out for each competition but only one village senior center takes home the overall champion award and will have bragging rights over the next 12 months. "Put it in the center as memory of what they're doing and give them the motivation to join again next year," said Perez.

When asked which senior center is the best, there was a lot of love for the north, with Dededo and Yigo having their support. One such resident, Dededo's Lydia Ruelo, competed in the "gathering game" while Yigo's Natalie Reyes represented her village in the memory game.

"It's great, it's fun," she said happily. Another resident, Natalie, also added, "It's nice, it's enjoyable."

And for many of our island's sassy seniors, Huengon Manamko gave them the opportunity to show off their moves.

The Senior Games is just the warm-up for events to commemorate Senior Citizens Month set for May, the theme Age Out Loud.