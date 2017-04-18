GFD coming under fire

Fair treatment across the board. Today, that concern is brought before the Legislative public safety committee during a hearing with the Guam Fire Department and how they go about promoting those on their crew.

The Guam Fire Department under fire. "Some of the concerns they had was that they were not given a fair opportunity to take the courses and that the seniority of ranking structure they feel that sometimes perhaps that this promotion system might negate them even if they are senior in rank up to the next level of promotion," said Senator Telena Nelson.

About a dozen fire fighters listening in as GFD leadership defended itself against claims that some in the department got a leg up to help them get ahead in climbing the ranks. "Of course, there is questions whether the training is available to everybody and who needed the training. So the first priority in our matrix training is that if we had a fire fighter one trying to get a fire officer certification, he would not be the priority because the fact that he would not be eligible for that promotion," explained acting fire chief Daren Burrier.

He told Nelson, the committee chair, that all fire stations had been given adequate notice and that eligibility plays a key factor. "So it was not necessarily allowing fire fighters who would not benefit from these classes to attend, it was just a matter of having empty seats we needed to fill and we have no problem training those who wanted to be trained," said Burrier.

Nelson asked, "From that memo, do you feel that's enough fair notice and that the fire men understood you must have these classes to be considered for the next rank?" with Burrier responding, "Yes I do, because anytime we establish an SOP that is what we operate by."

Senator Nelson continued pressing the department for answers to the concerns she got from fire fighters. "So just to be clear, firefighter Art went to all the fire houses to offer this training. There was no preferential treatment to specific personnel?" the senator asked, which Burrier confirmed.

However, the acting chief confirmed with KUAM that multiple fire fighters have since filed an appeal with the Department of Administration. Some concerns he says have been addressed after they turned out to be a misunderstanding.

Others are now under DOA review. Chief Burrier says the department hopes to get the final eligibility list by May if not sooner.

Currently, GFD is looking to fill slots for one deputy fire chief, one assistant fire chief, six battalion chiefs, 10 fire captains, 15 fire service specialists, 10 fire fighter two's and 45 fire recruits.

Those new recruits the department told lawmakers today will wipe out the $149 thousand dollars in expenditures for overtime and cover the shortfalls for now left by those that have since retired or resigned.

GFD also spoke with the committee about POST requirements that go into effect this December, and incentive pay that is currently only given to advance EMT's and the need to get that same benefit for hazmat and rescue units, as well.