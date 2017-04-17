Autopsy determines teen at Matapang Beach died naturally - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Autopsy determines teen at Matapang Beach died naturally

The teen boy found unconscious in a bathroom at Matapang Beach last week died from natural causes. Although Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola conducted the autopsy on 16-year-old Jacob Gombar last week, he wasn't able to rule a cause of death until he could examine tissue samples on Tuesday morning.

According to Dr. Espinola, the teen died from massive subendocardial hemorrhaging, or bleeding in the heart, as well as pneumonia.

As reported, Gombar was paddling with an out of school organization earlier that day. He was a student at JFK High School.

