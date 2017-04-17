GEB needs answers before taking stance on Bill 70

There are just too many unanswered questions. Members of the Guam Education Board refused to take a stance on Bill 70 until their questions are answered.

As reported, Bill 70 seeks to concert Simon Sanchez High School into a charter school in order to resolve funding and procurement concerns that put the brakes on reconstructing a new campus. During a work session today, DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez presented some of those questions.

"We would have to answer questions regarding priority of the existing students who attend Simon Sanchez, and discussions about students who do not want to attend a charter school, as well as all of the younger students who in that district would normally attend Simon Sanchez. What would be done for them?"

The GEB is scheduled to meet on Tuesday for a regular board meeting. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Simon Sanchez High School. Prior to the meeting, GEB members are anticipated to take a walk-thru of the school.