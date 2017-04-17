Man makes plea deal for drug charges

Facing the possibility of life in prison and a $10 million fine, Joaquin Patrick Ulloa Rosario signed a plea agreement with the feds. Rosario will plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Three years ago Rosario was busted by the DEA after they received info from another defendant from San Francisco. The San Francisco defendant who was boarding a flight to Guam was arrested with 500 grams of meth on him. He allegedly was on his way to Guam to deliver the drugs to Rosario.

A sting was set up and on April 17, 2014 while at the airport, federal law enforcement found a little over $15,000 cash and about 50 grams of drugs in his car.

When they searched Rosario's home they found another 28.6 grams of meth, almost $80,000 cash, a Colt 45 gun and ammo, and Western Union receipts for the San Francisco defendant.

A change of plea hearing is set for April 21.