Report expected soon on attack on detainee Justin Meno

We could find out this week the outcome of the Department of Corrections internal affairs investigation into last month's attack that left detainee Justin Meno brain dead.

Prison officials confirm they are wrapping their report and will brief DepCor management before publicly releasing their findings.

Meno was found badly beaten in the Post 6 - Maximum Security Unit yard area.

It's in that area of the unit that only one person is allowed at a time.

Both the inmates, detainees and officers working the day of that attack have been questioned.

We will bring you very latest of that investigation as soon as it's released.

Meno remains at GMH in critical condition.

