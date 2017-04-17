Detainee sent to hospital after attack at Agana Lockup

The Easter Weekend was off to a rather rough start for the local prison. Yet, another attack - this time happening at the Agana lock up. The incident sending one detainee to the hospital.

The Department of Corrections is once again investigating an attack at its facility. "Initially it was a report of a detainee who apparently had slipped in the restroom," said DepCor spokesperson Jeff Limo. An apparent accident that turned out to be much more. Limo says it wasn't long after investigators learned how the detainee got hurt. "It was then the detainee admitted he was assaulted."

The detainee has been treated at the hospital for his injuries and Limo says he's since been moved to another post and is being watched - for his safety. Though his name is not being released at this time, KUAM has learned he has been at the Agana lock up since February - charged with simple stalking, family violence and harassment.

Senator Telena Nelson said, "I feel that even though these individuals broke the law, it's still our responsibility to make sure they are taken care of, to make sure that their safety is our foremost concern."

Despite those quick safety measures being taken, it's attacks inside the prison like these that has public safety committee chair Senator Nelson concerned. "It's DOC's responsibility to ensure the operations and staff are in place and that everyone is taken care of," she stated.

Last Friday's attack now adding on to the list of issues she will question the department about during an informational hearing scheduled for this week. "To truly understand some of the challenge DOC has and to work with them to ensure this doesn't happen again," said the senator.

We should note, at Agana lock up DepCor officials confirm there is no lock down in place, and detainees there are free to walk around their assigned block. Limo said, "Like most prison's assaults happen and we do our best at corrections to try to prevent that but again it's about the time and day."

But, the department now is left launching a new internal affairs investigation into this latest attack along with finding out where the officers on duty had been when it occurred. "We want to be sure and the management want to be sure if in fact policies and procedures had been followed at the time of the incident," he said.