Church requests consolidation for 37 lawsuits filed by Attorney Lujan

Defense counsel for the Archdiocese of Agana is asking the Court to consolidate 37 lawsuits against the Church. All 37 lawsuits were filed by Attorney David Lujan. The motion was made to streamline the process, seeing as each of the cases has identical legal issues and similar facts.

As reported, the Church is challenging the constitutionality of Guam law that was changed to lift the civil statute of limitations for child sex abuse cases. The Church also intends to challenge the individual causes of action pleaded by each complaint as being legally defective on various grounds. The motion to consolidate further states "all of these issues should be decided through one law and motion proceeding, and not by briefing and arguing the same issues through repetitive and identical motions in each case."