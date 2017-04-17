Bill 78 would help minimize island's carbon footprint

Looking for more ways to "Think Green..."

Legislation has been introduced to establish the Guam Renewable Energy Task Force. Senators Telena Nelson, Dennis Rodriguez Jr., and Regine Biscoe Lee introduced Bill 78 which would also allow for the adoption of the Guam Energy Action Plan. The measure hopes to establish mechanisms to help the island minimize its carbon footprint - a plus for businesses like Micronesia Renewable Energy.

Joe Rosario, Business Development Director at Micronesia Renewable Energy says, "I've gone numerous times on the record at GPA and public hearings saying that there has to be some type of bridge to bridge the gap between the utilities and renewable energy industry to figure out how to co-exist."

Meanwhile, the 8th regional conference on island sustainability will happen this week from April 19th to April 20th at the Hyatt Regency Guam. Among the topics - environmental and energy solutions.