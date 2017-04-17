Young athletes conquer the obstacles of the Trench Kids course

346 competitors taking part in the Trench Kids Obstacle course held at the Guam International Raceway Park in Yigo. The course consisting of rope-climb, The Big Catch (cargo net) wall ramp, tunnel, battle crawl, ninja steps, mud pit, reverse slide through tunnel, Titan inflatable, for the older kids wall traverse.

Tom Akigami, Event Coordinator, said, "We have a little bit of experience with our adult event and we wanted to make something more kid friendly so we came up with some obstacles that were easier but yet at the same time fun."

Kids ages 4-11 took on the course that was held on the motocross track. At the finish line each competitor was greeted and treated to a finishers medal, refreshments, Hafaloha participant Dri-fit shirt and award for the top 3 boy's and girl's finisher in each division.

Akigami added, "The overall result of the event was fantastic and it looks like all of the parents had fun especially the kids. They had a lot of fun out there."

After Trench kids, the stations of KUAM held a free to the public Easter Egg Hunt. Prizes were given out to all of the kids as well as those who found the most eggs.

Akigami said, "We had food vendors like Stax, Hafaloha, Lynn's BBQ, Marisol, Hafa Adai Lemonade, Mannge Pops. They were out here and we had KUAm'S X-Treme Easter Egg Hunt. They called it X-treme because we are doing it on extreme terrain so that seemed like it was a very good turnout as well."