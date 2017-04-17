Register now for the Bubble Run! - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Register now for the Bubble Run!

Registration for this year's Bubble Run can be done Foody's GPO Food Court, Agana, Barrigada & Micronesia Mall, IT&E Main Office in Harmon and Guam Regional Medical City Customer Service.

Charlie Lauron/Race Coordinator: The turnaround is going to be at the end of Fujita Road and then come right back. So this is a start and finish at Ypao Beach Park. We have a bubble machine in the beginning and then there will be 2 bubble machines in each of the water stations. These are gluten free and sfae bubbles.

Show time for the run 5:15 am with go time scheduled for 6:00 am. T-shirts, awards to the top finishers along with refreshments and raffle prizes distributed post race. Grand prize for the run One United Roundtrip Ticket between Guam and Micronesia, Japan,Shanghai, Hong Kong or Manila.

Nina Duenas/Race Coordinator: We collaborated with IP&E and IT&E. 100 percent of the proceeds from this Bubble Run will go to American Cancer Society's research for cancer. This is our signature event for GRMC for Relay for Life and we hope that it's a good turnout just like it was last year.

Entry fees are $10..00 per person, $35.00 for a group of 4 and will go up to $15.00 on race day.

