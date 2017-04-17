Experts discuss issues about one of Guam's most precious resourc - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Experts discuss issues about one of Guam's most precious resources

Posted: Updated:

Experts gathered Monday to discuss a variety of key issues on one of Guam's most precious resources at the Water and Wastewater Conference hosted by the Guam Waterworks Authority. Among the presenters was Engineer Michelle Sorenson of GWA consultant Brown and Caldwell.  She spoke on predicting water supply and demand, and land development over the Northern Guam lens aquifer.

"Sustainable management is the term that's being used now, in terms of making sure you're taking out and how you're taking out is appropriate for the longevity of the aquifer so that you have water now and far into the future," she said.  She says a lot of money is going into research now to find out more about the aquifer, and to provide better information to make key decisions such as how to better protect it and where to drill future wells.

"I think it's important to recognize the need for collaborative coordination for water supply policy. It's not just the Navy, it's not just GWA, it's just not policy makers, everyone has to be working on this together," she said. Sorenson says while Guam is blessed with an abundant natural water supply, there is no such thing as a limitless resource.

"Guam has great water, and it's got a lot of water, the island is really lucky for that and its incumbent on us to protect that," she concluded.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Island residents sound off about minimum wage hike proposal

    Island residents sound off about minimum wage hike proposal

    There was an array of opinions given during today's public hearing for legislation that will increase the minimum wage this October. Bill 20 authored by Speaker BJ Cruz seeks to raise the minimum wage to $9.20 an hour by October and $10.10 an hour the following year. The public hearing was broken up into three sessions, through the day allowing all residents - including those who are employed the time to testify. Ken Leon Guerrero with the Citizens for Public Accountability was among...More >>
    There was an array of opinions given during today's public hearing for legislation that will increase the minimum wage this October. Bill 20 authored by Speaker BJ Cruz seeks to raise the minimum wage to $9.20 an hour by October and $10.10 an hour the following year. The public hearing was broken up into three sessions, through the day allowing all residents - including those who are employed the time to testify. Ken Leon Guerrero with the Citizens for Public Accountability was among...More >>

  • Guam airport starts work on new international arrivals corridor

    Guam airport starts work on new international arrivals corridor

    The airport celebrates the launch of a $100 million project to build an international arrivals corridor. 

    More >>

    The airport celebrates the launch of a $100 million project to build an international arrivals corridor. 

    More >>

  • Guam featured in Korea TV drama

    Guam featured in Korea TV drama

    It is anticipated to provide $12 million in media exposure to Guam. The Guam Visitors Bureau announcing the upcoming Korean drama TV series, "Man Who Sets the Table," shot four episodes on-island earlier this month.

    More >>

    It is anticipated to provide $12 million in media exposure to Guam. The Guam Visitors Bureau announcing the upcoming Korean drama TV series, "Man Who Sets the Table," shot four episodes on-island earlier this month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly