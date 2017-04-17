Experts discuss issues about one of Guam's most precious resources

Experts gathered Monday to discuss a variety of key issues on one of Guam's most precious resources at the Water and Wastewater Conference hosted by the Guam Waterworks Authority. Among the presenters was Engineer Michelle Sorenson of GWA consultant Brown and Caldwell. She spoke on predicting water supply and demand, and land development over the Northern Guam lens aquifer.

"Sustainable management is the term that's being used now, in terms of making sure you're taking out and how you're taking out is appropriate for the longevity of the aquifer so that you have water now and far into the future," she said. She says a lot of money is going into research now to find out more about the aquifer, and to provide better information to make key decisions such as how to better protect it and where to drill future wells.

"I think it's important to recognize the need for collaborative coordination for water supply policy. It's not just the Navy, it's not just GWA, it's just not policy makers, everyone has to be working on this together," she said. Sorenson says while Guam is blessed with an abundant natural water supply, there is no such thing as a limitless resource.

"Guam has great water, and it's got a lot of water, the island is really lucky for that and its incumbent on us to protect that," she concluded.