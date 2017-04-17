Questions raised on cover up within the Church as 50th victim files suit

Priests may have been covering up for one another. This according to the latest victim to file suit against the Church.

Father Juan Camacho is accused of making sexual advances on a 14-year-old girl in the early 1970s. Father Camacho was a priest at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo and also brother to Monsignor Ziolo Camacho. The plaintiff, only identified as 59-year-old T.G., alleges the priest asked her to serve as a receptionist for the Church, but behind closed doors, he fondled her breasts and ran his hands up her thighs. The abuse only stopped when the girl cried.

In a press release from her attorney, Kevin Fowler, he states, "We have heard from a number of plaintiffs who allege they told priests that they were being abused and were ignored. T.G. initially came forward because she believes Father Juan Camacho likely abused other girls given how aggressive he was with her. But her story raises serious questions about whether Monsignor Camacho ignored complaints about Father Louis Brouillard abusing children because he knew his own brother was abusing children." T.G. marks the 50th plaintiff to file suit.