Questions raised on cover up within the Church as 50th victim fi - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Questions raised on cover up within the Church as 50th victim files suit

Questions raised on cover up within the Church as 50th victim files suit

Posted: Updated:

Priests may have been covering up for one another. This according to the latest victim to file suit against the Church.

Father Juan Camacho is accused of making sexual advances on a 14-year-old girl in the early 1970s. Father Camacho was a priest at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo and also brother to Monsignor Ziolo Camacho. The plaintiff, only identified as 59-year-old T.G., alleges the priest asked her to serve as a receptionist for the Church, but behind closed doors, he fondled her breasts and ran his hands up her thighs. The abuse only stopped when the girl cried.

In a press release from her attorney, Kevin Fowler, he states, "We have heard from a number of plaintiffs who allege they told priests that they were being abused and were ignored. T.G. initially came forward because she believes Father Juan Camacho likely abused other girls given how aggressive he was with her. But her story raises serious questions about whether Monsignor Camacho ignored complaints about Father Louis Brouillard abusing children because he knew his own brother was abusing children." T.G. marks the 50th plaintiff to file suit.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Island residents sound off about minimum wage hike proposal

    Island residents sound off about minimum wage hike proposal

    There was an array of opinions given during today's public hearing for legislation that will increase the minimum wage this October. Bill 20 authored by Speaker BJ Cruz seeks to raise the minimum wage to $9.20 an hour by October and $10.10 an hour the following year. The public hearing was broken up into three sessions, through the day allowing all residents - including those who are employed the time to testify. Ken Leon Guerrero with the Citizens for Public Accountability was among...More >>
    There was an array of opinions given during today's public hearing for legislation that will increase the minimum wage this October. Bill 20 authored by Speaker BJ Cruz seeks to raise the minimum wage to $9.20 an hour by October and $10.10 an hour the following year. The public hearing was broken up into three sessions, through the day allowing all residents - including those who are employed the time to testify. Ken Leon Guerrero with the Citizens for Public Accountability was among...More >>

  • Guam airport starts work on new international arrivals corridor

    Guam airport starts work on new international arrivals corridor

    The airport celebrates the launch of a $100 million project to build an international arrivals corridor. 

    More >>

    The airport celebrates the launch of a $100 million project to build an international arrivals corridor. 

    More >>

  • Guam featured in Korea TV drama

    Guam featured in Korea TV drama

    It is anticipated to provide $12 million in media exposure to Guam. The Guam Visitors Bureau announcing the upcoming Korean drama TV series, "Man Who Sets the Table," shot four episodes on-island earlier this month.

    More >>

    It is anticipated to provide $12 million in media exposure to Guam. The Guam Visitors Bureau announcing the upcoming Korean drama TV series, "Man Who Sets the Table," shot four episodes on-island earlier this month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly