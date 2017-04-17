A 28-year-old man spent Good Friday behind bars after trying to rob someone at the Winster II Game Room.

Police Spokesperson Kim Santos says the report was made just before 6:30 pm. A patron at the game room said he was confronted by a man who was armed with a knife and demanded money. During the confrontation, the suspect dropped the knife and ran out of the establishment. Police responded and managed to locate him. Keiro Sos was arrested for Armed Robbery, Terrorizing, Assault, and Use of a Dead Weapon in the Commission of a Felony. He was booked and confined.