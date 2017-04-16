Pending cause of death for 16-year-old JFK paddler; awaiting tissue samples

Pending cause of death for 16-year-old JFK paddler; awaiting tis - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No word on what caused the death of a teen boy found unconscious on the beach last week.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he can't rule a cause of death until he can examine tissue samples, which he anticipates doing on Tuesday morning. Jacob Gombar, 16, was a student at John F. Kennedy High School. He had been paddling with an out-of-school team earlier that day.

