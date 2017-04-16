Bill 58: Ada says we are no closer today than we were four years ago

Only two people showed up to testify on legislation that would yet again alter the procurement method for the renovation/construction of Simon Sanchez High and close to 40 other public schools.

Senator Tom Ada says, “Here we are almost exactly three years later, actually four years, we're not closer to it today than we were four years ago.”

Senator Tom Ada introduced Bill 58, which would remove the mandate to use the RFP method and instead revert back to a traditional competitive sealed bidding procurement process. DPW Deputy Director Felix Benavente provided testimony opposing the legislation, while Core Tech testified in support of the bill.

The delay in the construction and implementation of the $100 million RFP is because of protests and now two appeals filed by Core Tech. The Department of Education did not show up to today's hearing, while GEFF - the contractor which was determined the highest bidder in the first go round - provided testimony opposing the legislation.