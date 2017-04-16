Case involving Former Port controller heads to Supreme Court

The Port Authority of Guam is taking its case against a former Port Authority of Guam controller to the high court.

Supreme Court justices set a date for the appeals hearing today. As we reported, Jose Guevara won the appeal of his termination before the Civil Service Commission, but in 2014 a Superior Court judge ordered the CSC to vacate its judgment.

Guevera was one of several Port workers fired in 2012 accused of being involved in a scheme to defraud the government and then cover it up. Guevara argues the Port violated the 60-day rule in serving him adverse action. The hearing is set to begin on June 2nd at 10 am in Supreme Court.