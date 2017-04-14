Police stop burglar in his tracks

A 21-year-old man is under arrest after attempting to break into a warehouse in Tamuning late Thursday. Simata Foriom is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and theft of a motor vehicle.

Guam police responded to a burglary in progress around 11 pm Thursday at the Culligan warehouse near California Mart in Tamuning.

A witness said they heard a loud banging noise and tires screeching before they saw a truck wedged between the warehouse buildings metal door, GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos said.

A man was also seen leaving the warehouse, police said.

The witness chased down the suspect who took off on foot, but lost sight of him.

Police later found him hiding on the rooftop of a warehouse nearby.

Foriom has been booked and confined.