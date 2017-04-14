Union speaking out against turning Sanchez into charter school

The Guam Federation of Teachers is speaking out against Bill 70, which proposes to turn Simon Sanchez High School into a charter school in order to finance the construction of a new campus.

In a long list of concerns, the GFT said the bill receives a "failing grade" because it would convert the school without a favorable community vote of 60 percent currently required by Guam law.

The GFT also argues the bill would take money away from GDOE and instead give that money to a private school contractor - reducing resources available for other students.