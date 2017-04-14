Grass fires spark-up in central, southern villages - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Grass fires spark-up in central, southern villages

Posted: Updated:

Back-to-back days of large grass fires - a sure sign that we are at the peak of grass fire season.

Today, plumes of smoke could be seen billowing into the air traveling from Mangilao and Barrigada, over parts of Route 10 and towards Mongmong, Toto, Maite. The large grass fire sparked at the village border behind Eagle Field around 10 this morning.

Local and Navy fire fighters and forestry officials responded, but had some difficulty gaining access to the site. Barrigada Mayor June Blas says the fire ignited in vacant properties that the military has since returned to private landowners. "Of course, you can see the smoke and the smell of the smoke so its alarming to our residents that live close by to that area," she said.

It was put out just before 3 this afternoon.

On Thursday, GFD spent 11 hours battling a fire at cross island road near the Tarzan Falls area that spread more than a hundred acres.

HSC-25 provided support in the fire fight.

No injuries or threats to the community have been reported.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Cop involved in car crashes

    Cop involved in car crashes

    Guam police responded to an early morning car crash involving one of their own. It happened around 1:20 am on Saturday near the Venue in Hagatna.  The off duty cop, who was driving a pickup truck, called the accident in to police dispatch.  The crash was caught on cellphone video.  Police say responding officers learned it was two separate events involving five cars, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  In the first incident, the officer pulled his t...More >>
    Guam police responded to an early morning car crash involving one of their own. It happened around 1:20 am on Saturday near the Venue in Hagatna.  The off duty cop, who was driving a pickup truck, called the accident in to police dispatch.  The crash was caught on cellphone video.  Police say responding officers learned it was two separate events involving five cars, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  In the first incident, the officer pulled his t...More >>

  • Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>
    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>

  • DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly