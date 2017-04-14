Grass fires spark-up in central, southern villages

Back-to-back days of large grass fires - a sure sign that we are at the peak of grass fire season.

Today, plumes of smoke could be seen billowing into the air traveling from Mangilao and Barrigada, over parts of Route 10 and towards Mongmong, Toto, Maite. The large grass fire sparked at the village border behind Eagle Field around 10 this morning.

Local and Navy fire fighters and forestry officials responded, but had some difficulty gaining access to the site. Barrigada Mayor June Blas says the fire ignited in vacant properties that the military has since returned to private landowners. "Of course, you can see the smoke and the smell of the smoke so its alarming to our residents that live close by to that area," she said.

It was put out just before 3 this afternoon.

On Thursday, GFD spent 11 hours battling a fire at cross island road near the Tarzan Falls area that spread more than a hundred acres.

HSC-25 provided support in the fire fight.

No injuries or threats to the community have been reported.