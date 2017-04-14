Surveillance video captures game room robbers

There's some startling video from a snatch-and-grab robbery at a local game room. The suspects caught on camera as they take off with the cash. KUAM obtained a copy of the security video, as police search for the pair involved.

A late night scare for this game room employee, and at least one customer inside. The cameras set up around the business captured the incident as it all goes down. It was clear to see the suspects pull in to the parking lot around 10 o'clock Tuesday night. Both sit inside the truck for a couple of minutes before running inside

As both men rushed in to the Winner Game Room in Harmon that night. One masked man is seen wearing shorts and slippers, and suddenly breaks the glass window at the cashier's cage. The woman, visibly terrified, covers her ears as the robbers make their way in for the grab.

A second suspect breaks through the locked door. That man also fully covered up and wearing a mask is seen rummaging through the cashier's office and loading the money into a backpack.

The first man holding a knife grabs the woman's purse before rushing out of the building. The second suspect rushing out from behind. The entire incident happening within less than one minute before the pair takes off in this Nissan hard body pickup truck missing a tailgate headed towards Marine Corps Drive.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The pair got away with more than $1,500 in cash and the game room employee's purse. The game room has since reopened after repairing the damage left behind.

If you recognize either of the two you are asked to call police or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).

Late today, the Guam Police Department confirmed the pickup truck used in the robbery had been stolen from the Kmart parking lot.