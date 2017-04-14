GovGuam's cash position topic of oversight - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GovGuam's cash position topic of oversight

Tax refunds and the GovGuam's cash position will be the focus of an oversight hearing that's been called for next Friday by Speaker BJ Cruz who chairs the Committee on Appropriations.

Among the items he wants on are deposits into the Income Tax Refund Efficient Payment Trust Fund, as well as reports on cash inflows and outflows. The oversight is scheduled for Friday, April 21st at 11 o'clock in the morning in the Guam Congress Building.

