$1M more in tax refunds mailed as Rev & Tax preps for filing deadline

Another $1 million in tax refunds were mailed out today.  This is equivalent to 390 checks that were filed up to January 22nd. 

Meanwhile, DRT will be opening two satellite locations on Monday and Tuesday at the Micronesia Mall and Agana Shopping Center for those of you who still need to file your taxes or extensions. 

The satellite locations will be open from 10am to 4pm. Please take not they are only accepting tax returns without payments and will have extension forms for those who need them. The deadline to file is April 18th.

If you are paying taxes this year you can do so at the following three Treasurer of locations: DRT, DOA in the ITC Building at the One Stop Center at DPW in Upper Tumon. A drop box will also be available outside DRT's office in Barrigada for those filing after 5pm.

