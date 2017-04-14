Autopsy reveals Southern High student's cause of death: asphyxia due to drowning

The teen who was found unconscious in Agat waters on Wednesday has been identified as 18-year-old Joey James Topasna.

An autopsy conducted today determined Topasna died as a result of asphyxia due to drowning. According to reports from the Guam Fire Department, Topasna was free diving with others he became unconscious and unresponsive. A private boat brought him to shore and he was rushed to the hospital. DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez confirmed Topasna is a student at Southern High School.