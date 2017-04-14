SDA clinic cutting ties with TakeCare effective June 30th

Health Insurance company TakeCare and the Seventh Day Adventist clinic in Tamuning are parting ways.

SDA announced in a news release that their agreement with TakeCare ends effective June 30th for medical care and July 31st for dental care. An SDA spokesperson says they will continue to accept medical patients until they can transfer to another clinic, but starting in January, TakeCare patients will have to pay cash.

The spokesperson says SDA decided to discontinue the agreement with TakeCare because their "philosophies did not align." Notices have been sent to patients. SDA spokesperson declined to say how many TakeCare members are patients of the clinic. Separately, KSPN reports that TakeCare will discontinue operations in Saipan.