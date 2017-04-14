All welcome to attend third annual Water and Wastewater Conference

Those with an interest in how Guam's water and sewer system work are invited to the third annual Water and Wastewater Conference scheduled for Monday, April 17th at the Hyatt hotel.

Guam Waterworks Authority spokesperson Heidi Ballendorf said, "We really want the community to come out. Anyone interested in all things water and wastewater, you're going to hear from the experts in the field, and if you do stay for the conference, the second day we're gonna tour the famous Tumon-Maui Well right here in Tumon."

You can register online at GuamWaterworks.org