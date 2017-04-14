Guam Catholics scale southern mountain in Good Friday tradition

It's one of the many holy days leading up to Easter Sunday, and for thousands of the island's Catholics, today is marked by a solemn hike and stops for prayer up Mt. Lamlam.

It's a test of not only endurance and strength, but faith. Thousands make the annual trek up Mt. Lam Lam, but only a few accept the burden of carrying the cross - a longtime family tradition for Anthony Cruz and his family. "The cross signifies what Good Friday is all about," he said. "Throughout the Lenten season, the cross signifies what Jesus has done for us."

Every year, Cruz and his family assemble the over 500-pound cross made of agao wood and transport it from their home parish of Nuestra Senora de las Aguas in Mongmong to the top of the southern mountain. "This tradition has been going on for already three generations. Started back in the 70s from my grandfather, Antonio P. Cruz, then second-generation to my father Gregroio B. Cruz, and now to the generation now with remaining family friends and relatives and the community involved that support the continued tradition of Good Friday," he said.

The tradition is evidenced by the crosses already secured atop the mountain. Today's addition marks the thirteenth cross. "We roughly have about thirteen crosses that still stand erected here at Mt. Lamlam and we have picked each one and through fires, storms, natural weather, some no longer exist," he said.

Tradition is a common thread among most of today's hikers, including Barbara Tenorio and Leeann Pingul who use the time to reflect and prepare for Easter Sunday. "It's a tradition for us since we started following the cross from Mongmong," said Tenorio. "It gets harder as we get older. I've been doing it for years already."

Pingul shared that sentiment, saying, "It's also a tradition for me." And today's hike was extra special for the Pingul family, as she said, "Today's hike it was good. It was really, touching. I also got to read a station of the cross. Station Four. It really brought tears to my eyes."