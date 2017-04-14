San Nicolas withdraws participation in Section 8 program

The federal indictment against former GHURA attorney Mark Smith for alleged violations of the Section 8 housing program is shining a spotlight on others who may have conflicts of interest. At least one senator has been notified by the agency of his violation, and he is now withdrawing his participation in the program.

Senator Michael San Nicolas says his Section 8 tenants have been renting from him for seven years, even before he became a senator. But when he received notice of the violation he took action right away. "We were just notified in February that GHURA believes there may be a conflict and so based on that we're immediately complying. GHURA instructed us to terminate the contract at the end of April and unfortunately we are having to do so," he told KUAM News.

The potential conflict is that in his role as senator, San Nicolas may need to take action on legislation that directly affects GHURA, or vote to confirm board members. But San Nicolas who is now in his third term says he was not aware of the possible conflicts until he was notified by GHURA.

KUAM News asked the policymaker if there was any type of disclosure when he became a senator that if he had anything to do with GHURA, he was supposed to disclose that and discontinue that relationship. "Ah, no," he replied. "I was not made aware of any of that and if it had been brought to our attention we would absolutely address it the same way we are addressing it today."

GHURA also has a waiver process where questions over potential conflicts of interest can be resolved. But San Nicolas has not sought a waiver and believes his cutting ties with his Section 8 tenant resolves the matter. "If there's any other requirements that they want us to comply with we'll be more than happy to," he said.