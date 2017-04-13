GMH confident in $9.2 million Labor and Delivery Ward project approval

It's been in the works for over two years... but the future of the Guam Memorial Hospital Labor and Delivery Ward still remains tied up by a review from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The project received tentative approval from the USDA last September, and administrator Peter John Camacho said the hospital has also provided additional information and clarification over the past few months. He said a conference call was held with key stakeholders this week, adding he's confident parties will be moving toward a completion of the review and final approval.

The $9.2 million project would transform the existing area into a state-of-the-art ward that would provide doctors and nurses everything they need to help expectant moms and babies through the delivery process.