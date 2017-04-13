UOG's Athena McNinch named 2017 Truman Scholar

She's one of only 55 selected in the nation. University of Guam student Athena McNinch was announced as a 2017 Truman Scholar.

The federal scholarship supports graduate education and professional development of individuals committed to public service leadership. She was selected out of over 700 applications and marks the 18th Truman Scholar to attend UOG.

Some of her accomplishments include being awarded the U.S. Congressional Awards silver and bronze medal, serving as the Alpha Phi Omega President, and completing over 400 hours of community service in the past four years.