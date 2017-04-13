UOG's Athena McNinch named 2017 Truman Scholar - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

UOG's Athena McNinch named 2017 Truman Scholar

Posted: Updated:

She's one of only 55 selected in the nation. University of Guam student Athena McNinch was announced as a 2017 Truman Scholar.

The federal scholarship supports graduate education and professional development of individuals committed to public service leadership. She was selected out of over 700 applications and marks the 18th Truman Scholar to attend UOG.

Some of her accomplishments include being awarded the U.S. Congressional Awards silver and bronze medal, serving as the Alpha Phi Omega President, and completing over 400 hours of community service in the past four years.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Cop involved in car crashes

    Cop involved in car crashes

    Guam police responded to an early morning car crash involving one of their own. It happened around 1:20 am on Saturday near the Venue in Hagatna.  The off duty cop, who was driving a pickup truck, called the accident in to police dispatch.  The crash was caught on cellphone video.  Police say responding officers learned it was two separate events involving five cars, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  In the first incident, the officer pulled his t...More >>
    Guam police responded to an early morning car crash involving one of their own. It happened around 1:20 am on Saturday near the Venue in Hagatna.  The off duty cop, who was driving a pickup truck, called the accident in to police dispatch.  The crash was caught on cellphone video.  Police say responding officers learned it was two separate events involving five cars, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  In the first incident, the officer pulled his t...More >>

  • Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>
    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>

  • DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly