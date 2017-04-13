Autism resources on Guam expanding - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Autism resources on Guam expanding

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the head of Autism Community Together, Major Josephine Blas spoke out about the issue, resources, and needs to address autism in Guam.

"Being a parent with a son with autism, it makes a big difference to know other people that you can talk to about what you're going through or maybe what your child is experiencing," she explained. She says that's what drew her to organization where she now serves as president. "For myself, when I became a member my son was 2 and I really didn't know where to go. So there was an autism fair just like the one we had this past Saturday, so I decided to go down and get as much information as I could, and I signed up for the autism community, and so they started putting me on their email list and inviting me to several events, and the first event I went to was just a huge eye opener because when I talk to other parents I realized our kids are very much the same," she said.

The organization also opened her eyes to the resources available on island. Blas said, "There are a lot of resources out there, just in our fair alone we had over 44 resource partners. The Department of Education has their Special Education Division - there's also the Guam Intervention Center - that's where I would recommend, if you think your child might be autistic get them tested and the Guam early intervention center does that."

Despite the limited resources available, she says there is a growing need for services after high school, especially as the number of autism diagnoses increase. "As our children get older, obviously our parents are getting older, our support network out there is getting older, so we don't know when the child gets older if they're going to have that support network, so we want to see about creating group homes, or maybe training opportunities that can help them be as independent as possible," she said.

She says a partner organization - Hunter Speaks - has been working with Senator Dennis Rodriguez to provide more resources and has successfully helped pass legislation that would create the island's first autism center. It is also pushing for legislation that would mandate insurance companies to cover the services provided there.

She encourages families with children with autism to attend their Family Fun Day event on April 30. For more information you can call her at 687-1284 or email autismcommunityguam@gmail.com.

