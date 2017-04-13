Meet Teacher of the Year finalist Melissa Camacho

For the second part in our series profiling the DOE Teacher of the Year finalists, we let you get to know Melissa Camacho. "I teach 8th grade reading at Jose Rios Middle School," she said proudly.

She's been at the Piti school for five years and has been teaching for a total of eight. She says the inspiration to be a middle school educator came from a teacher that invested time in her when she was hanging out with the wrong crowd. "It wasn't about social studies or language arts. It was about my personal well-being and that really stuck with me. It has stuck with me all through college. So that's why I wanted to get into teaching so that even more important than reading, I might be able to reach a kid the same way that teacher reached me," she said.

Like many teachers, she says that reaching parents is one of her biggest challenges.

"We have a lot of parents that are very connected to their kids and they want to be as connected with them at school as they are at home. We are very grateful for those parents," she told KUAM News. "Then we also have those who work all day and all night or may not have a working phone or they're moving around all the time. So when we need to contact those parents - it's hard and it often falls on the teachers and counselors here at school to get those kids through. That's probably my biggest struggle."

As for how Camacho felt when she heard her name called as a finalist, she recalled, "I just felt really proud that I get to represent all of these amazing teachers and my teachers they get to see me and I was their student. I was just filled with a lot of joy that day."

For Camacho, teaching is, "Like making an investment at the bank. Because the more you put in the more growth you hope to get out of it...and you lose some along the way but at the very end you get to see how much growth you have made and it's worth it."