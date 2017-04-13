Why is it taking so long to complete the Guam Museum?

The Guam Museum is quite a site to see when you are in the island's capitol. However, it's taking a bit longer than projected to get the final piece of the museum completed.

"The Guam Museum has changed the face of downtown Hagatna, while offering all the best in culture and history of our island", explained Johnny Sablan, president of the Department of Chamorro Affairs. "We are actually, shall we say, 80% finished."

But it's that final phase - the permanent exhibit on the second floor - that has hit yet another snag. As we reported, the exhibit was delayed to open this May and now that date has been pushed even further.

Department of Chamorro Affairs President Johnny Sablan says the term with off-island contractor, Barry Howard, ended at the end of March. "We had the original designer and contractor who was supposed to be vetting and making sure the content was accurate and depicting our journey as a Chamoru people and then I am hearing there were some issues as far as the story lines," he said.

Now, a volunteer-based technical review committee is involved to ensure the story is told right, and the final phase of the museum is completed without more delays. He said, "We are still following his design after all he's been working on it under Andrew Cristobal and their contract extension ended March 31 and they were involved with GEDA. GEDA came to us and said Barry has contributed a lot but when we asked him when you think we might be able to complete this project they were looking at the first quarter of 2018. So that's not very feasible for GEDA and of course we are losing money every day if we are not brining visitors from off island because we can't sell the permanent exhibit."

Sablan says Galaide group is also offering additional services so they can get the final details of the permanent exhibit to the third party fabricator in California.

GEDA's real property division manager Larry Toves tells KUAM this delay could means additional costs. Though they continue crunching the numbers to try and stay within the $27 million price tag. "We really have great anticipation we will do all the work necessary to have it completed for this year," he stated.

The new completion date for the permanent exhibit Sablan says is now in September or at the very latest by this December.