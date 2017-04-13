Second Chance: two Guamanians pardoned by governor

Michael Perez and Christian Toves are the first two people to receive a pardon by Governor Eddie Calvo under his new Second Chance Initiative announced during his State of the Island Address. "We are giving these individuals an opportunity to live up to their full potential," Governor Calvo said.

"The Second Chance Initiative is all about breaking down barriers for those who have turned their lives around and are contributing to the community." Perez and Toves were interviewed by the Governor prior to granting the pardon.

"After speaking to them, hearing their challenges when it comes to bettering their lives, it’s clear these men have faced a real barrier," the Governor said. "My Second Chance initiative recognizes that people sometimes make mistakes in their younger years and they only want to move forward but their past holds them down.

"This pardon will not only make a difference in Christian and Michael’s lives, but in their families and in their communities."