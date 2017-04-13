Saipan promoter suing for failure to bring UB40 to Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Saipan promoter suing for failure to bring UB40 to Guam

One concert promoter wants his money back. Saipan's Steven Brownstein, doing business as "Steven Brownstein Entertainment" is suing two individuals for failing to bring reggae band UB40 to Guam and Saipan back in 2015.

Named defendants are Jason H. Aldan of RawCandyHawaii and Frederick Holloman of California's Shae Entertainment/Management. According to the complaint filed in the District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands, Brownstein paid $115,000 to secure the concert dates, but the two named defendants failed to pay the band, who as a result canceled the shows.

"This scheme, involving a well-known recording artist, had a significant impact on the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands," documentation noted.

UB40 is famous for hits "Kingston Town" and "Red Red Wine."

