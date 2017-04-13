Appellate brief filed in territories' voting rights case - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Appellate brief filed in territories' voting rights case

Plaintiffs from Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico filed their opening brief before the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals challenging what they say are discriminatory overseas voting laws. They contend that where you live should not impact your right to vote for President.

They point to federal and state laws that allow former state residents to cast absentee ballots in the CNMI, American Samoa, and even foreign countries, but not in Guam or Puerto Rico. Lead attorney and former Guam resident Neil Weare said in a statement that he is optimistic that the 7th circuit will recognize that the right to vote is fundamental for all Americans, including those in U.S. territories.  

The suit is part of a broader effort by Weare's "We the People Project" that seeks equal representation for the more than 4 million residents in the U.S. territories who are unable to vote for President.

