$4 million worth of infrastructure improvements approved for Dededo, Yigo areas

$4 million worth of infrastructure improvements approved for Ded - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

The Guam Land Use Commission approved a total of $4 million worth of infrastructure improvements for two tentative subdivisions planned for the Dededo and Yigo areas. The first request was by KOA Inc. and aims to build 86 single-family residential lots in Yigo. The second application by Guam Five Star Corporation would support the construction of 116 family homes in Dededo and Yigo.

Commissioner Tai Oh said, "I just wanted to make a note that this approval is only for infrastructure, and not including housing, as agreed."

An estimated $1.7 million will go toward improvements for the first tentative subdivision while $2.3 million will go toward the second. Some planned improvements include adding roadways, ponding basins, utilities and sewer infrastructure.

