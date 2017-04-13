Showdown looming over tax refund plan

A showdown looms over the governor's proposal to borrow money to pay tax refunds, and the main critic of the plan, Senator Mike san Nicolas, laid out his opposition in a speech Thursday before the Rotary Club.

The governor wants lawmakers to authorize a $75 million Tax and Revenue Anticipation note to "front load the payment of tax refunds at the start of the year, Calvo said, instead of making payment as cash comes in at scattered points." Calvo said the loan would be paid by the end of the year through revenue from the course of the previous twelve months.

San Nicolas is opposed on principle, noting, "It's not necessarily with respect to his proposal; it's just in general. Any kind of measure that comes before the body that seeks to borrow for operations I would be apprehensive towards."

The administration says people have a right to their refunds, and every week they field calls from people making personal appeals. "I understand Senator San Nicolas and how he was done things in the past and we've planned for it so what we are hopeful for that as we have moved on our game plan that by late May or early June if we get eight votes, then tax refunds will go out," he stated.

It's no secret that GovGuam has had a continuing cash flow problem. The governor argues that his proposed note would be a useful tool that not only ensures timely tax refund payments, but also will help the government manage its money. "If we were able to manage with less back then we need to re-evaluate where we were and how we were doing that and make sure that we're taking the steps necessary to be able to have the money for refunds without borrowing," he shared.

San Nicolas points to the budget, which he says has ballooned from $700 million to $900 million. He remains convinced that the note will not guarantee the cash will be managed properly, but may only make the situation worse. But the governor is calling the legislature to action, and a special session is set for April 28 to address his bill to authorize the $75 million note.

Calvo explained by saying, "If folks don't get their tax refunds in all of the Status 'A' by late-May/early-June, then the first folks they should call is number one starting with Senator San Nicolas.

"Because that would be the one individual at this point who seems to be hell-bent on stopping this legislation moving forward."