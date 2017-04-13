Books closed on decades-old consent decree against DepCor

History is made after the books are closed on a decades-old consent decree against the Department of Corrections.

The case lasting for a quarter of a century. The case is terminated. Kate Baltazar, DOC Deputy Director, said, "This is a wonderful day not just for the DepCor and for the stakeholders but this is a win for the community." More than one dozen people cheered inside the courtroom the moment District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood granted the joint Motion to Dismiss the 1991 Consent Decree Case with the DepCor and the Department of Justice.

Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson told KUAM News, "You know, I come back 26 years later as the AG. I signed the original one back in 1991 and to have Judge Gatewood say the words this case is dismissed you know it's hard to put words into it. It's a great feeling."

It was 26 years ago the federal government filed suit against the prison for violating the constitutional rights of the population. The order - to improve practices and conditions related to sanitation, fire safety, and access to medical, mental, and dental health care. Its healthcare services both GMH and the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center are taking on.

Peter John Camacho said, "It's a great paradigm shift, because they used to be inmates and now that we are really involved in the care they really are patients." Rey Vega with the agency said, "We have started the working processes for this to be taken over by Guam Behavioral health so we are prepared to take over."

The many involved in the case also gathering at Adelup Thursday afternoon to celebrate the closure of the case, including several long time offices. Jeff Limo, DepCor spokesperson, said, "All three of us had been at DOC since 1991, so we've seen it start and now we see it end."

The decision offering some major relief to the government, with Governor Eddie Calvo saying, "We worked on the operational end and financial end but with the expertise and guidance of working through the legal matters. What a great Easter present for everybody."

While legislation has been introduced to ensure the health care concerns remain on track, the department is now in the procurement stage to cap off the last of the electronic locking mechanisms - that's of course after they deal with a slight delay - a protest filed by one of the vendors wanting to take on the job.

Also, the department on Wednesday is put on notice by GFD, as they still don't have a working fire system. Darren Burrier, Acting GFD Fire Chief, said, "Basically it's a notice of awareness that there is a hazard that exists and the way that's managed is by putting in a fire watch."

Despite those ongoing issues, no doubt today's ruling in district court has paved the way for change at the prison. Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio said, "You're always going to have problems in any institution, but it's not the problems that define you it's how you deal with them and we have a great team."

A team that has now promised they will leave no room for DepCor to backslide, again.