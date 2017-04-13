Friday deadline; GEC accepting letters of interest for legal counsel

This Friday is the deadline for lawyers to submit their letter of interests if they want to serve as legal counsel to the Guam Election Commission.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan says legal counsel is essential to the commission meeting all mandates during elections. The current legal counsel, Jeff Cook, told the GEC last month that he plans to step down to avoid any conflicts after his wife, Lou Leon Guerrero, announced she is making a run for Adelup. Again, the deadline is tomorrow and the commission will review the letters from those interested during their April 20th meeting.