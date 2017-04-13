Lt Governor comments on DOC max unit beating

The recent attack at the prison calls into question the actions of the population and staff at the max unit...

Lt Governor Ray Tenorio responding today to the ongoing criminal and internal affairs investigations underway after detainee Justin Meno was found badly beaten at the Post 6 yard area last month. While the investigation is coming to a close, Tenorio says he is confident those found responsible for the attack will be held accountable.

"Every prison across the nation, you have attacks on prisoners and we try to adopt policies to eliminate, but it's difficult in an environment where you have people who get creative to create weapons or employees who fail to follow procedures need to be held accountable," Tenorio said.

Meno remains critical at GMH. DepCor says they do have suspects but have yet to release further details.