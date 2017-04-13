49th alleged victim files suit for child sex abuse by priest

Another former altar boy and Boy Scout sues for clergy sex abuse. "J.D." alleges he was around ten years old when he sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard in the early 1970s. Brouillard was a priest at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj at the time.

J.D. recalls being forced to sleep on the priest's bed during sleepovers at the Convent and waking up to Brouillard performing oral sex on him. On camping trips, he alleges the priest would come into his tent and also perform the sex act on him and his tent mate.

J.D. marks the 49th plaintiff since local law was changed to lift the civil statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases. J.D. is suing for $10 million.

He is represented by attorneys David Lujan and Gloria Rudolph.