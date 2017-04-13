WWII survivors given high school diplomas

Both survived the Japanese occupation of World War II, and have now become the third and fourth individuals to receive their honorary high school diplomas. Concepcion Quintanilla received the designation by board Chair Peter Ada and superintendent Jon Fernandez in front of her friends and family today. After the war, Quintanilla was known for her skill with Chamorro medicine.

She met her husband Gonzalo Quintanilla, who was also honored. The couple have 11 children, 25 grandchildren, and 52 great grandchildren.

The program started in 2005 and honors individuals who were unable to complete their education due to hardships faced during the war.