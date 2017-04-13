WWII survivors given high school diplomas - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

WWII survivors given high school diplomas

Posted: Updated:

Both survived the Japanese occupation of World War II, and have now become the third and fourth individuals to receive their honorary high school diplomas. Concepcion Quintanilla received the designation by board Chair Peter Ada and superintendent Jon Fernandez in front of her friends and family today. After the war, Quintanilla was known for her skill with Chamorro medicine.

She met her husband Gonzalo Quintanilla, who was also honored. The couple have 11 children, 25 grandchildren, and 52 great grandchildren.

The program started in 2005 and honors individuals who were unable to complete their education due to hardships faced during the war.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>
    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>

  • DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

  • New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly