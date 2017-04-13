Southern High student, free diver dies; autopsy scheduled

As for Wednesday's drowning in Agat waters...

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola is anticipated to conduct an autopsy on Friday morning. According to reports from the Guam Fire Department, the 18-year-old was free diving with others when he became unconscious and unresponsive. A private boat brought him back to shore and he was transported to Naval Hospital.

DOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez confirms the teen is a student at Southern High School.