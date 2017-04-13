Man says he's innocent of Hemlani Apartments stabbing - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man says he's innocent of Hemlani Apartments stabbing

A man involved in last month's stabbing at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments pleads not guilty to a slew of charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault. 29-year-old Reuf Sontan is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man within one of the apartment units.

The two had reportedly been fighting before the stabbing occurred.

Sontan asserted his rights to a speedy trial and a criminal trial setting has been set for April 18 at 2pm before Judge Maria Cenzon.

