Woman found with drugs after car accident pleads not guilty

A woman involved in a car crash that led police to find drugs in her vehicle pleaded not guilty to the charges in Superior Court of Guam. Harena Uttamchandani is charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, resisting arrest and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

The accident occurred in March. Courts documents state the woman flagged down police following the crash. It was at that moment authorities found a small plastic baggie with suspected crystal meth. Police also found marijuana and more of the drug ice after conducting a further search of the car.

During her arrest, she allegedly resisted and called cops names and punched at the patrol car. Uttamchandani is set to return to court for a criminal trial setting on May 8 at 9am before Judge Vern Perez.