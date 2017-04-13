Woman found with drugs after car accident pleads not guilty - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Woman found with drugs after car accident pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:

A woman involved in a car crash that led police to find drugs in her vehicle pleaded not guilty to the charges in Superior Court of Guam. Harena Uttamchandani is charged with possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, resisting arrest and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

The accident occurred in March. Courts documents state the woman flagged down police following the crash. It was at that moment authorities found a small plastic baggie with suspected crystal meth. Police also found marijuana and more of the drug ice after conducting a further search of the car.

During her arrest, she allegedly resisted and called cops names and punched at the patrol car. Uttamchandani is set to return to court for a criminal trial setting on May 8 at 9am before Judge Vern Perez.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Man wanted for hitting woman with machete, then robbing her

    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>
    Guam police are looking for a man they say struck a woman in the head with a machete, then robbed her. It happened Friday around 6 pm at the vegetable stand at the old Dededo Flea Market. A woman told authorities that she got into an argument with a man known to her. The suspect then pulled out a machete and struck her on the right side of her head, GPD spokesperson officer AJ Balajadia said.  He then grabbed the woman's purse and took off with her wallet.  The woman was t...More >>

  • DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

  • New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly