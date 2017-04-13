Woman busted for drugs, glass pipes, syringes, by U.S. Marshals Task Force

A 28-year-old woman was busted with drugs and drug paraphernalia when she was pulled over by members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force, who were conducting surveillance on a fugitive.

Although Sarah Kikuchi was not the person they were looking for, inside her car they found glass pipes, plastic straws, a digital scale, multiple syringes, and drugs.

The license plates also didn’t match up with her car. The Guam Police Department was contacted and Kikuchi was arrested on Tuesday. She was picked up on multiple felony drug charges.